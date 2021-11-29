Estonian fuel retailers lower gas prices amid global fall in oil prices

Gas prices across Estonia were a few cents cheaper on Monday morning after Estonia's biggest fuel retailers reacted to the fall of global oil prices last week.

The price of Premium 98 is now €1.597 per liter at most gas stations and €1.547 for Premium 95. The price of a liter of diesel fuel has dropped to €1.347.

World crude oil prices fell sharply last week due after a new coronavirus strain was discovered which could lead governments to introduce new restrictions, potentially slowing economic recovery.

