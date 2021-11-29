State to buy house to allow Tallinn-Tartu road constriction to continue

The state will buy a house to allow the construction of the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa road to go ahead. This is the first time such a situation has occurred in Estonia.

The house, which has seven apartments and is owned by six people, is located in the village of Kardla in Tartu County.

It is located on the route of the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa road which is currently being built.

In the past, the state has brought land from apartment associations but never property.

Sülvi Seppel-Hüvonen, head of the Land Department at the Transport Board, told ERR acquisition notices have been sent to the owners of the building.

The compensation values are currently being negotiated by an appraiser, she said.

