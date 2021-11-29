British electronic music band Jungle to perform in Estonia next year

British electronic music band Jungle is set to perform at the Noblessner Foundry in May next year as part of its tour for the "Loving in Stereo" album.

"Loving in Stereo", released on August 13 this year, is the band's third studio album and its first release as an independent group. The album was preceded by five singles: "Keep Moving", "Talk About It", "Romeo", "Truth", and "All of the Time".

Jungle last performed in Estonia in 2018.

