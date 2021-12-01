Tartu University Hospital to restart scheduled treatment

Tartu University Hospital will restart scheduled treatments after a six-week suspension due to high numbers of coronavirus patients. The hospital is slowly closing COVID-19 wards.

There are currently 18 coronavirus patients in intensive care in the hospital, which is more than the combined total of three hospitals in northern Estonia, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday evening.

During this wave of the virus, the south has been hit harder than the north and several thousand people have had to delay treatment. The waiting list is the longest for people who need cardiac, neuro and orthopedic treatments.

Head of the university hospital Andres Kotsar said: "We have been able to close six coronavirus intensive care units this week and restore planned surgery in two operating rooms," he told AK.

Hospitals in the north restarted scheduled treatment several weeks ago.

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund's partner relations specialist Signe Borissov said the backlogs are longer in the south but it is hoped the situation will improve by the end of the year.

