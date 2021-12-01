Tallinn Participatory Budget voting opens

Voting has opened for Tallinn's participatory budget and all residents of the capital over 14 years old can take part.

Voting is open until midnight on December 12 and residents can vote for two ideas proposed for their neighborhood.

All 132 proposals can be viewed here. Online votes can be cast here and ballots can be submitted in person at Tallinn City Office service hall (Vabaduse väljak 7) or at district administrations.

The project with the most votes in each district will receive funding from the city's budget and will be implemented in 2022. The initial amount planned for participatory budget projects in 2022 is €1 million.

Tallinn launched the participatory budget last year.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said: "This is an effective way for citizens to express what kind of living environment they want and what should be done to achieve it."

"The results of the vote will also give us a better understanding of where the city's development should be heading beyond the participatory budget process," he added.

