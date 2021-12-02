Rental discount may continue for Tallinn's Old Town businesses

Tallinn City Council is preparing to extend its rental discount for businesses until Spring 2022 to counter the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tallinn City Council, which owns many of the properties in the Old Town and leases them out, has had a rent discount scheme in place all year as business has not properly recovered due to the pandemic. In summer discounts were extended to summer terrasses as well.

While this has not saved every business, it has helped some.

With coronavirus rates rising in Europe and restrictions still in place, it is hard to know what to expect this winter.

While business is currently booming at Tallinn's Christmas Market, restaurants and businesses in the Old Town are seeing no effect, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

Manager of Texas Honky Tonk Pub Merit Pindis, which is two streets away, said she has seen no effect from the market. There is also rising concern about life after the rent reduction ends.

"What's next?" she asked.

Monika Haukanõmm, Tallinn City Center councilor, told AK: "A draft is being prepared and discussed on this topic so it will definitely be extended until the spring period."

--

