Health Board: 256 hospitalized patients, 521 new cases, 5 deaths

There are 256 patients being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals on Thursday, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. Five people died during the last day and 521 new cases were confirmed.

Of those in hospital, 212 people have a serious case of coronavirus and 160 patients - 75,5 percent - have not been vaccinated. Eighteen new cases were opened during the last day.

Five people infected with coronavirus died, they were aged 35, 72, 75, 86 and 89.

In total, 5,531 tests were analyzed and 521 were positive. This gives a positive share of 9.4 percent. Of these, 340 people were unvaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 626.5 per 100,000 people. The rate was 653.1 yesterday.

On Tuesday, 690 received the first dose of a vaccine and 5,911 were administered in total. The coverage rate of the whole population is 59.4 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!