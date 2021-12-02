November 2021 significantly warmer than Estonian average

Viljandi in autumn.
Viljandi in autumn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
November 2021 turned out to be significantly warmer than average and the beginning of the month was especially warm, according to an overview by the Estonian weather service.

The average air temperature in November was 3.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.4 degrees higher than the norm.

The highest air temperature of the month, 14.2 degrees Celsius, was registered on November 1 in the Pakri coastal station in northern Estonia and the lowest temperature at -7.2 degrees on November 30 in Väike-Maarja, central Estonia.

The average rainfall in Estonia in November was 80 millimeters, which is 130 percent of the norm. The maximum daily precipitation was measured to be 26 millimeters in the northeastern county town of Jõhvi on November 8.

The Estonian average was 43.9 hours of sunshine, which is 140 percent of the norm - the average is 31.4 hours.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

