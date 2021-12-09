Tallinn schools told to study from home on Friday because of ice

Tallinn Education Department sent a letter to school managers on Thursday, recommending schools to reorganize their studies by allowing students to study from home because of the icy conditions forecast for Friday.

The State Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday morning, which stated that snow and sleet will reach Saaremaa and the Gulf of Riga region on Friday morning, which will eventually turn into freezing rain. During the day, showers will spread across Estonia with glazed ice set to form on roads, making streets very slippery.

The Tallinn Education Department told schools to divert their attention to the pathways on the properties and its vicinity. "We recommend those that have the option to stay home or reorganize the institution's work in a manner, which ensures safe movement for children and staff. The Tallinn Education Department recommend educational establishments to discuss how and in which way to organize studies on that day," the letter reads.

The last time freezing rain hit Estonia was around the Independence Day celebrations this February. Hundreds of accidents happened and the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) said new patients in need of medical assistance after falling arrived in the trauma center every 2-3 minutes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!