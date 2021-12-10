Estonia extends testing rules for arrivals from Omicron risk countries

Coronavirus testing station.
Coronavirus testing station. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Testing on arrival for travelers from Omicron risk countries has been extended until January 7, the Estonian government agreed on Thursday.

Risk countries defined by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The Estonian Health Board has added Egypt and Turkey to the list of at-risk countries. The Omicron strain cases currently confirmed in Estonia have been associated with travel from the Republic of South Africa.

If a person does not agree to be tested on arrival, they must quarantine for 10 days.

If a traveler agrees to test and gets a negative result, they do not need to self-isolate if they have been vaccinated in the last 12 months or recovered from coronavirus in the last six months.

People who have not been vaccinated or have had and recovered from COVID-19 can shorten the 10-day self-isolation by getting tested on arrival and day six. If both tests are negative, the person can return to their normal life.

Until a negative test result is known, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people must remain in their place of residence or stay.

The testing requirement applies to all travelers and does not depend on the method of arrival in Estonia.

The obligation to get tested and self-isolate does not extend to people passing through Estonia as a transit country.

In addition to the airport, people can get tested at all other COVID-19 testing points. Testing is free for Estonian residents.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

