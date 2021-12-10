Health Board: 262 hospitalized patients, 592 new cases, 7 deaths

On Friday morning, there are 262 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals in Estonia, the Health Board said. There were 592 new cases and seven deaths during the last day.

The number of patients being treated has risen and there are 16 more today than on Thursday. Of these, 177 have severe cases of the disease and 148 people - 84 percent - have not been vaccinated. Forty-six new cases were opened during the last day.

Seven people infected with coronavirus died and five people were unvaccinated. The ages of those who died range from 72 to 92.

In total, 6,727 tests were analyzed and 592 were positive. Of those who tested positive 394 were not vaccinated.

There were 573 first doses of vaccine given on Thursday and 6,959 in total. The coverage rate of vaccination in Estonia is now 60 percent.

So far, 15 cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in Estonia. Most cases involved travel from South Africa. All samples are confirmed by sequencing.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

