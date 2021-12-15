Political party state funding to fall in 2022

Estonia's political parties will receive less state funding next year after Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) signed off on a 4 percent decrease.

While last year each party received €52,604 per Rigiikogu member, this year it has decreased to €50,896.9.

In total, €5,240,582 will be distributed to political parties.

The Reform Party, which has 34 seats in the Riigikogu, will receive €1.73 million and the Center Party €1.32 million for 26 seats.

EKRE's support will be €970,000, Isamaa will receive €611,000 and the Social Democratic Party €509,000. The parties have 19, 12 and 10 seats respectively.

The non-parliamentary party Eesti 200, which did not exceed the 5 percent election threshold but did receive more than 4 percent, will receive 100,000.

Political parties that received at least 2 percent of the votes are eligible for state support. In general, state support accounts for the majority of party funding.

Jaani signed off on the ministry's budget on Tuesday.

