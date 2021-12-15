Health Board: 269 hospitalized covid patients, 658 new cases, 1 death

On Wednesday morning, 269 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Estonia, the Health Board said. There were 658 new tests and one death.

Of the patients in hospital, 175 have serious cases of the virus and 145 - 82.9 percent - are not vaccinated. Thirty-five new cases were opened during the last day. On Tuesday, 258 people were being treated.

An 86-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died, taking the total to 1,869.

In total, 7,425 tests were analyzed and 658 were positive. Of these, 425 people had not been vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 504.52 per 100,000 inhabitants. It was 499.33 on Tuesday.

Yesterday, 479 first dose vaccinations were administered and 6,684 in total. Estonia's vaccination coverage rate is 60.4 percent. By Wednesday morning, 229,610 people had received an additional or booster dose.

Six cases of the Omicron strain have been confirmed by sequencing in Estonia so far.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

