Health Board: 259 hospitalized covid patients, 647 new cases

On Thursday morning, 259 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Estonia, the Health Board said. There were 647 new tests and no deaths.

Of the patients in hospital, 176 have serious cases of the virus and 147 - 83.5 percent - are not vaccinated. Twenty-three new cases were opened during the last day. On Tuesday, 269 people were being treated.

No deaths were reported.

In total, 6,600 tests were analyzed and 647 were positive. Of these, 390 people had not been vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 513.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. It was 504.52 on Tuesday.

Yesterday, 484 first dose vaccinations were administered and 6,831 in total. Estonia's vaccination coverage rate is 60.6 percent and 70.5 percent of adults have been vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

