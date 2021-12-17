Health Board: 257 hospitalized covid patients, 603 new cases, 5 deaths

On Friday morning, 257 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Estonia, the Health Board said. There were 603 new tests and five deaths.

Of the patients in hospital, 180 have serious cases of the virus and 151 - 83.9 percent - are not vaccinated. On Thursday, 259 people were being treated.

Five deaths were reported. The patients were aged between 53 and 87 and four were unvaccinated. So far, 1,874 people have died after being infected with coronavirus.

In total, 6,431 tests were analyzed and 603 were positive. Of these, 369 people had not been vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 521.2 per 100,000 inhabitants. It was 513.9 on Tuesday.

Yesterday, 493 first dose vaccinations were administered and 7,498 in total. Estonia's vaccination coverage rate is 60.7 percent and 70.6 percent of adults have been vaccinated.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

