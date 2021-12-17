Radio news editor Mall Mälberg receives ERR award

For the 95th anniversary of public broadcaster ERR, prizes were awarded on Friday for long-term and significant work in the field of broadcasting. Mall Mälberg won the Estonian National Broadcaster Award.

With the ERR Award, Mall Mälberg was recognized for her outstanding work in radio news and as a foreign news editor.

Mälberg started working in the news editorial of Eesti Raadio in 1971, she worked in various positions at Eesti Raadio until 1991. Mälberg rejoined Estonian Radio in 1995 for two years. Since 1999, she has consistently worked in Estonian Radio and the radio news of the current Estonian Public Broadcasting as a foreign news editor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!