Tartu university surprise basketball cup winners over Kalev/Cramo

Basketball cup final between the University of Tartu and BC Kalev/Cramo.
The University of Tartu basketball team pulled off a surprise 82:73 home win over BC Kalev/Cramo in the national basketball cup (Eesti korvpalli karikas) final on Sunday, ERR's sports portal reports.

The visitors, current league title holders, and who had seen off the hosts by a 50-point margin in the Estonian-Latvian league two months ago, started well and remained in the lead, by 10 points, going into the final quarter, but Tartu, after losing points initially, netted nearly half their overall score in that quarter, picking up 36 points to Kalev/Cramo's 17.

Märt Rosenthal was the victors' highest scorers, with 19 points, followed by Hendrik Eelmäe (15 points) and Adomas Drungila (13), though Kalev/Cramo's Kristjan Kitsing scored more, at 26 points.

Another university team, TalTech, won their third-fourth place playoff encounter 89:82 against KK Viimsi.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

