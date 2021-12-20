Health Board: 256 hospitalized covid patients, 386 new cases, 4 deaths

256 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus as of Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 386 new Covid cases were identified over the same period, while four people who had contracted the virus, died.

Estonia's new two-week coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 534.05.

395 cases of the omicron strain have been found among coronavirus-positive cases in Estonia to date, the Health Board says.

Of the 256 people hospitalized Monday morning, 194 had severe symptoms of Covid. Of these severe cases, 157 (81 percent) were unvaccinated, and the remaining 37 people had completed a course of vaccination, the board says.

22 people are in intensive care in hospitals, 19 of them on ventilators.

Over the past 24 hours, 35 new coronavirus case files were opened up in hospitals,

Four people who had contracted Covid passed away over the past 24 hours, the board says: Three women, aged 78, 82 and 86, and one man, aged 80.

A total of 1,888 people who had been infected with Covid have died, in Estonia, since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,670 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 386 (8.3 percent) returning positive.

Of these, 217 individuals were unvaccinated, and 169 had completed a course of vaccination.

1,698 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the past 24 hours. 280 of these were first-time shots. In the past week 3,181 first-time shots were administered, a new weekly record, the board says.

As of Monday morning, 249,982 people have received an additional or booster Covid dose, while the vaccination coverage of the entire Estonian population stands at 60.85 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

