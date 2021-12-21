Estonian Weather Services warns of slippery roads

News
A slippery sidewalk.
A slippery sidewalk. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Roads will be slippery across Estonia on Tuesday, the Estonian Weather Service said. A level one warning has been issued.

Level one means the weather is "potentially dangerous". The service advises people to be "attentive" and follow the weather if they plan to go outside.

On Tuesday morning, the agency said: "Risk of slippery roads!"

More snow and low temperatures are forecast in the coming days.

The Estonian Weather Service issued a level one warning on December 21, 2021. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:23

Ministry: Parents cannot be asked for Covid certificate at school events

08:02

Estonian Weather Services warns of slippery roads

20.12

NATO jets scrambled in response to two Russian flights last week

20.12

Government axes natural gas network connection fee through to March

20.12

Companies organizing Christmas parties despite spread of Omicron strain

20.12

Tartu city government asks schools to head to Christmas break early

20.12

800 employees hired by discount retailer Lidl in Estonia

20.12

Electricity price to hit €407 on Tuesday

20.12

EDF soldiers decorated by French military following Mali service

20.12

Period between final vaccine dose and booster dose likely to be shortened

20.12

One dead, another missing after ATV sinks through Peipsi järv ice

20.12

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

20.12

State to start regulating crypto assets, crowdfunding

20.12

'Insight': Who are the Santas of Estonia?

20.12

Lutsar: Omicron infection comes with symptoms of simple cold

20.12

Tartu university surprise basketball cup winners over Kalev/Cramo

20.12

Parcels arriving at postal company should arrive in homes by Christmas

20.12

Otepää starts 25th season as Estonia's winter capital

20.12

National museum architect: Construction should be outlawed near museum

20.12

Health Board: 256 hospitalized covid patients, 386 new cases, 4 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Health Board: Omicron variant spreading in Estonia

20.12

Planned new US embassy significantly larger than current facility

20.12

Lutsar: Omicron infection comes with symptoms of simple cold

20.12

Period between final vaccine dose and booster dose likely to be shortened

18.12

Estonian defense minister: Russia's demands are unacceptable

20.12

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

19.12

Average price of electricity to triple on Monday compared to Sunday

18.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 20

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: