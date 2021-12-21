Media: Estonian football player close to joining Polish top-flight club

Reports from Polish media say that two-time Estonian Footballer of the Year Rauno Sappinen is close to joining Polish top-flight club Piast Gliwice.

Polish football portals have talked about Sappinen as a potential replacement for striker Jakub Swierczok, who left the club to join the Japanese J-League. Piast won its first Polish championship in 2018-2019 and has finished in the top three the previous two seasons, as well. The club finished sixth this season and is currently 12th in the Polish Ekstraklasa league table.

Sportslaski.pl writes that Sappinen has already passed a medical check at the club, the transfer is also confirmed by weszlo.com, ERR's sports portal reported on Tuesday.

Sappinen was close to joining Polish club Zaglebie Lubin before the coronavirus crisis, but the transfer never took place due to restrictions. The Estonian has scored 118 goals in his 194 matches for FC Flora and has spent time on loan contracts in Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovenia.

FC Flora Tallinn became the first Estonian club to reach a UEFA competition group stage and Sappinen scored three times in Conference League competition. The striker also scored four goals in Champions League qualifiers for Flora.

The 25-year old also took the pitch for 11 official national team matches and scored two goals.

