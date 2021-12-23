'The Matrix Resurrections' pianist: The score is massive

Culture
Kristjan Randalu.
Kristjan Randalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Culture

From Wednesday, the fourth installment of the "Matrix" film series is available in cinemas and people paying attention to the movie's score can recognize the keys of Estonian pianist Kristjan Randalu.

"It is massive, they used orchestras and choirs. There is a lot of effect post-processing, especially when you think about the themes, which are very futuristic. It is not just the natural acoustic sound - there are many effects, but in combination with acoustic instruments," Randalu told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday.

The Estonian recorded his part of the score in a sound studio in Berlin some two years ago. The score was recorded before the movie was shot.

"I recorded alone. It is a little like putting together a puzzle, composers must have a vision of the direction and then you need to combine different elements. All this was done under the working code 'Project Ice-Cream'. It was not like we were going in to make 'Matrix'. It is such a massive project and it is unclear at first, which parties are involved in the final version, which is why the information is secret," Randalu said.

The pianist made his way into Hollywood productions through Estonian composer Kristjan Järvi, who Randalu recorded music with for the German TV series "Babylon Berlin".

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

