Estonia's coronavirus restrictions will be extended after January 10

Estonia's coronavirus restrictions will not be relaxed in the coming weeks and will be extended after January 10, Prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday.

"We reviewed the coronavirus control measures today and decided to continue with them. These measures will continue after January 10 and there is no reason to change them," Kallas said during a press conference.

The restrictions will stay in place due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and because unvaccinated people are being admitted to hospital.

"We have had a decline in the spread of the coronavirus since the beginning of November, but last week that decline stopped and today it is on the rise again. We are at the orange risk level again," the prime minister said.

Kallas said, according to preliminary data, the Omicron strain is three times more contagious than Delta and this will cause a sharp rise in new cases.

The Police and Border Guard Board will continue to carry out monitoring duties until March.

Initially, rules introduced in November were set to expire in January. The current rules can be read here.

