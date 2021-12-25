Health Board: 213 hospitalized patients, 465 new cases, 2 deaths

213 people are currently hospitalized due to Covid, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Over the past 24 hours, 465 new coronavirus cases have been detected, while two people who had contracted the virus have passed away, during that time.

Of the current hospitalizations, 166 individuals have serious symptoms, of whom 138 (83 percent) are unvaccinated, while the remaining 28 are fully vaccinated, the board says.

15 new coronavirus case files were opened in the past 24 hours.

Two people who had contracted the virus died over the past day: A 76-year-old woman, and a 80-year-old man, the Health Board says.

The board analyzed 3,859 primary Covid test results, with 465 (12 percent) returning positive.

Of the positive cases in the past day, 249 were among unvaccinated people and 216 among those who had completed a vaccination course.

313 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the past day, of which 41 were first-time doses.

A total of 270,748 people have received booster or third Covid vaccination doses, while total coverage of the Estonian population stands at 61.4 percent vaccinated.

A total of 1,318 coronavirus positive cases in Estonia whose genotype indicates the Omicron variant have been identified, the board says.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

