'Jõulutunnel' raises over €400,000 in Christmas Day donations

This year's annual Christmas 'Jõulutunnel' ETV charity drive has raised over €400,000 for cancer charities.

At the time of writing, the "Jõulutunnel" total stands at €429,270, money which will go to the Kingitud Elu cancer charity, while the Christmas Day broadcast brought personal stories of many sufferers, along with those who have already been helped by Kingitud Elu, interspersed with musical numbers performed by noted guests, alongside the Vanalinna Hariduskolleegium school string orchestra and conductor Rasmus Puuri.

Lines are still open for readers who wish to make a donation to "Jõulutunnel":

Call:

+372 900 4005 (to make a €5 donation).

+372 900 4010 (€10).

+372 900 4050 (€25).

The fund, operated by the Hille Tänavsuu cancer charity, has been working since 2014 and has served more than 1,400 people during that time, ERR reports.

