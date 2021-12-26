Transport authority issues hazardous road conditions warning for Sunday

Icy conditions on Tallinn-Tartu highway earlier this month.
Icy conditions on Tallinn-Tartu highway earlier this month. Source: Maarja Värv/ERR
The Transport Board (Transpordiamet) has issued a warning over slippery road conditions Sunday.

Snowfall is affecting central and eastern Estonia in particular, while high winds in coastal areas will also reduce visibility at a time when road surfaces are particularly slippery, BNS reports.

The authority urges drivers to take extra care.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

