Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 433 new cases, 2 deaths

A total of 229 people are hospitalized in Estonia due to the coronavirus, up from 213 the previous day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 433 new Covid cases were identified over the same time-frame, while two people who had contracted the coronavirus have died, in the past 24 hours.

Of the 229 hospital cases, 171 concern individuals with severe Covid symptoms. Of these, 140 (82 percent) are unvaccinated, while the remaining 31 individuals are fully-vaccinated, the board says.

Thirty-nine new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours (the fall in overall hospitalizations is the result of individuals being discharged from hospital - ed.)

Two people who had contracted Covid passed away in the last 24 hours: A 61-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman, the Health Board says.

3,464 primary Covid test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, of which 433 (13 percent) returned positive. There was an almost 50-50 split between vaccinated (214 individuals) and unvaccinated people (219 cases) from the positive results.

344 vaccine doses were administered (Saturday and Sunday are state holidays – ed.), of which 32 were first-time doses.

271,033 people have received booster or third vaccine doses, the board says, while Estonia's total overall vaccination coverage nationwide stands at 61.5 percent.

1,513 coronavirus cases whose genotype indicates the Omicron variant have been detected in Estonia to date.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

