Health Board: 245 hospitalized patients, 535 new cases, 7 deaths

As of Monday morning (December 27), there are 245 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals in Estonia. There were 535 new cases and seven deaths recorded in the last day.

Of those in hospital, 185 patients have a severe case of coronavirus and 151 - 81.6 percent - are not vaccinated. Twenty-nine new cases were opened during the last day.

Seven people infected with the coronavirus died, six men and one woman. They ranged in age from 62 to 87 years old.

In total, 4,494 tests were analyzed and 535 were positive. Of those who tested positive, 254 were unvaccinated.

On Sunday, 56 people were vaccinated for the first time and 568 doses were administered in total. So far, 271,488 people have received a booster dose. Estonia's vaccination rate is 61.1 percent.

So far, 1,688 cases of Omicron have been confirmed.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

