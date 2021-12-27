Seven fireworks displays held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

News
New Year's fireworks at Inglirand on Reidi tee in Tallinn.
New Year's fireworks at Inglirand on Reidi tee in Tallinn.
News

Fireworks will be organized across the Estonian capital on New Year's Eve to make sure crowds are dispursed and safe, Tallinn City Government has said.

For the second year in a row, the traditional end-of-year concert and fireworks display will not take place on Vabaduse Väljak (Freedom Square).

Instead, there will be seven displays in Tallinn's districts, so everyone can enjoy the fireworks near their homes or even from their windows.

Municipal Police officers and security companies will help to ensure security at fireworks displays organized by the districts, the city government said. The organizers will also make sure that any debris leftover from the fireworks is cleaned up. 

 In the City Center, the fireworks will be held on Inglirand on Reid Road. The fireworks show can be safely observed along the entire beach promenade and from further afield.

In Pirita, the fireworks will be launched from the TV tower.

There will be two displays in Lasnamäe, one near the Kotka shopping centre and the other in Tondiloo Park.

In Haabersti, the display is traditionally held by the Õismäe pond, in Mustamäe by Parditiik (Duck Pond) and in Põhja-Tallinn at Stroomi beach.

There are no separate fireworks displays in Kristiine and Nõmme districts.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said: "I would also like to call on the citizens not to organize fireworks on their own and enjoy the spectacular displays, which will be carried out safely by professionals. This will ensure people's safety and the well-being of their pets, as well as keeping the environment cleaner."

Agnes Blank, marketing and communications manager of the Estonian Society for Animal Welfare, added that flashes and bangs are frightening for many animals and can make them behave unpredictably.

"Let's consider each other and spend the holidays in an animal-friendly way!" she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:37

Seven fireworks displays held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

12:12

Drink driving figures fell in 2021

11:42

Tallinn to commission tramway extension analysis

11:25

Virologist: Moderna vaccine most effective booster dose

11:16

Finance ministry: 2021 budget deficit may be half original forecast

10:56

Christmas food donations will last Tartu animal shelter for months

10:53

Health Board: 245 hospitalized patients, 535 new cases, 7 deaths

10:25

Interest rising in coronavirus booster doses in Tartu

10:07

Study: Omicron not yet dominant coronavirus strain in Estonia

09:59

Kelly Sildaru receives second X-Games invite

09:42

Auditor general: Covid recommendations should reach government before news

09:19

Soaring electricity prices have increased interest for new power stations

08:54

Gallery: Unusual 'ice wall' appears on Peipsi järv shoreline

08:25

More than 1,500 Omicron variant cases confirmed in Estonia so far

26.12

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 433 new cases, 2 deaths

26.12

Free walk-in Covid rapid antigen testing provided in central Tallinn

26.12

Transport authority issues hazardous road conditions warning for Sunday

26.12

Lutheran church hosts Roman Catholic Christmas Mass

26.12

'Jõulutunnel' raises over €400,000 in Christmas Day donations

26.12

PPA unit on Lithuania-Belarus border: Situation is 'calm'

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

23.12

Russian ambassador: Russia will not attack neighbors in 2022

26.12

Free walk-in Covid rapid antigen testing provided in central Tallinn

25.12

Supreme Court throws out National Opera vaccination complaint

08:54

Gallery: Unusual 'ice wall' appears on Peipsi järv shoreline

26.12

Lutheran church hosts Roman Catholic Christmas Mass

26.12

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 433 new cases, 2 deaths

26.12

Transport authority issues hazardous road conditions warning for Sunday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: