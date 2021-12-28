State could demolish some 400 buildings by 2024 as part of land reform

The upcoming land reform will leave the state with several plots which currently have dilapidated buildings. The Land Board is planning on demolishing some 400 buildings by 2024.

There are still 15,500 hectares of the Estonian landmass and some 18,500 land units still need to be reformed. In 2020 and 2021, 4,872 land units were transferred to municipal ownership and another 2,900 are still to be handed over.

The Land Board is planning to privatize, establish right of superficies, transfer agricultural land for free use and privatize free agricultural or forest land for 600-1,000 land units each year going forward.

By the end of the land reform, the state will manage a large amount of land units, which hold buildings currently in unknown condition or even unlawful buildings. Mostly, these units of land are located in densely populated areas and they are not desired by local municipality governments nor other state land managers.

The Land Board is planning to commission the demolition of some 400 buildings, which damage the environment and the landscape in the coming years.

Over the last years, the cost of demolishing such buildings has stood around €3,300. Therefore, the total cost of demolishing dilapidated buildings on state land could reach €3 million.

In 2022-2024, the Land Board could demolish buildings on 260 land units out of its current budget. The institution would require another €500,000 from the state's coffers to demolish the final 150 units.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!