PPA patrols to be stepped up on New Year's Eve

PPA personnel on patrol in Tallinn (photo is illustrative).
PPA personnel on patrol in Tallinn (photo is illustrative).
The numbers of Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel deployed on New Year's Eve across Estonia will be higher than on a regular evening, with their focus to include compliance with Covid restrictions as well as public order as a whole.

Valter Pärn, chief of operations at the PPA's North Prefecture, said that: "Most people are responsible, but nevertheless there are more people in need of help from emergency services during the festive season and also the number of calls we receive is higher than usual.

"In general, we get the most calls during the holiday period due to alcohol abuse, which is manifested in conflicts, accidents and traffic," he went on.

The exemption from the normal 11 p.m. closing time under the current Covid regulations made the restrictions and necessary precautions still in place all the more important, Pärn added.

"While the 11 p.m. closing time limit does not apply to entertainment venues on New Year's Eve, it is important to keep in mind that the virus has not disappeared from our midst and the restrictions still in force must be respected."

This meant that PPA patrols would be checking on compliance of these restrictions as well as on general public order and the traffic situation, Pärn said.

This all required extra human resources, he said, meaning more PPA personnel will be out nationwide than on a regular evening.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

