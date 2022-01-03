Estonian Weather Service issues glazed ice, fog warning

Glazed ice, freezing rain and fog will be present across Estonia on Monday (January 3) and the Estonian Weather Service has issued a level one warning.

The agency said on Monday morning: "In western Estonia rain and sleet, locally freezing rain too. Risk of glazed ice. Fog in many places." The conditions will last until the evening.

A breakdown by region can be seen here. The only area unaffected is Ida-Viru County.

A level one warning means the weather is "potentially dangerous". People intending to go outside should pay attention to the conditions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!