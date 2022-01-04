UK magazine nominates Estonian jazz artist's album among top for 2021

One of the leading jazz publications in the UK, Jazzwise, nominated Estonian musician Susanna Aleksandra's album 'The Siren' as one of the best jazz albums of last year. The judging panel included legendary US jazz guitarist Pat Metheny.

The Estonian singer and songwriter was recognized by some of the the top critics in the jazz world, with British singer-songwriter-guitarist Rosie Frater-Taylor and American singer and composer Dara Tucker joining Metheny on the jury.

Jazzwise critic Kevin Whitlock described "The Siren" as the work of an experienced and confident vocalist, and predicted a major breakthrough for Aleksandra.

"As a singer, she knows how to sound intimate and seductively, but without exaggerating. She sounds natural. She's on these singers who just doesn't sing the song, but embodies it as an actor," Whitlock wrote.

The album was published by Japanese record label Blue Gleam, and initially entitled "Souls of the Night", but internationally it has been released as "The Siren".

In addition to Aleksandra, the album features top Finnish musicians Joonas Haavisto on piano Joonas Tuuri on double bass and Ville Pynssi on drums.

"The Siren" is Aleksandra's second album after "Miracles", released in 2015, and features original work inspired by jazz, pop and folk music.

From a family background of musicians, Susanna Aleksandra, 32, is from Tallinn. She studied jazz singing at the Heino Eller Tartu Music School, going on to study jazz at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki.

--

