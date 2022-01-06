Industrial production grew by 6.3 percent in November

News
An electricity pylon.
An electricity pylon. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

In November 2021, the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 6.3 percent year on year, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Production increased by 19.0 percent in energy production and by 7.0 percent in manufacturing, but decreased by 32.6 percent in mining.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said production volumes increased in most manufacturing activities.

"For the food industry, November was the month with the biggest growth in 2021. Production increased also in several activities of machinery and equipment manufacturing," she said.

Among the activities with larger shares, there was an increase in the manufacture of wood (8.3 percent), food products (6.0 percent), electrical equipment (22.6 percent) and chemical products (7.2 percent).

Production volumes fell in the manufacture of electronic products (17.2 percent) and furniture (3.0 percent).

67.6 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. The share of export sales was the highest in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and in the manufacture of computers and electronic products.

According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 24.0 percent and domestic sales by 28.1 percent compared to November 2020.

In November, compared to October, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 2.7 percent and the production of manufacturing by 2.0 percent.

In energy production, compared to November 2020, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 41.7 percent and the production of heat by 6.0 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

More than 71,000 people visited Tartu's Vanemuine Theater in 2021

16:22

Noted actress Maria Klenskaja dies

15:51

Yolo Group founder opening high-end casino in Tallinn Old Town

15:35

Prime minister blasts MP's call to initiate NATO Article 4 consultations

15:12

Kanepi out in round two in Melbourne

14:44

Kallas: Energy market should operate without us needing to help people

14:35

Foreign minister: Kazakhstan events violation of fundamental freedoms

14:01

New members of government's Covid advisory council announced

13:33

Ilves: As president, you need something to bite on to keep quiet

12:59

Former interior minister detained over bribery allegations

12:42

Government shortens self-isolation period for unvaccinated people to 7 days

12:26

Ministries disagree on lowering energy VAT

11:54

Three EDF trucks plough off road near Tapa

11:26

Newspaper names Narva mayor Person of the Year

11:01

Kindergartens must guarantee spots for 1.5-year old children from autumn

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

10:12

Tallinn-Tartu railroad straightening works could be delayed

09:44

Väo traffic junction construction work ends

09:28

Party finance watchdog files Tallinn deputy mayor illicit donation report

08:47

Industrial production grew by 6.3 percent in November

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

05.01

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

05.01

Gallery: Old Town church to host new observation platform

05.01

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

05.01

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

05.01

Real estate prices not expected to drop in midst of wage increases

05.01

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: