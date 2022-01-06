Industrial production grew by 6.3 percent in November

In November 2021, the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 6.3 percent year on year, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Production increased by 19.0 percent in energy production and by 7.0 percent in manufacturing, but decreased by 32.6 percent in mining.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said production volumes increased in most manufacturing activities.

"For the food industry, November was the month with the biggest growth in 2021. Production increased also in several activities of machinery and equipment manufacturing," she said.

Among the activities with larger shares, there was an increase in the manufacture of wood (8.3 percent), food products (6.0 percent), electrical equipment (22.6 percent) and chemical products (7.2 percent).

Production volumes fell in the manufacture of electronic products (17.2 percent) and furniture (3.0 percent).

67.6 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. The share of export sales was the highest in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and in the manufacture of computers and electronic products.

According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 24.0 percent and domestic sales by 28.1 percent compared to November 2020.

In November, compared to October, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 2.7 percent and the production of manufacturing by 2.0 percent.

In energy production, compared to November 2020, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 41.7 percent and the production of heat by 6.0 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!