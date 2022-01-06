Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

On Thursday morning, 229 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals in Estonia, the Health Board said. There were three deaths and 1,643 new cases confirmed during the last day.

Of those in hospital, 163 people have serious cases of the virus and the majority - 78.5 percent - have not been vaccinated. Twenty-seven new cases were opened overnight.

There were three deaths, all men and all unvaccinated, aged 84, 88 and 89. In total, 1,945 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

In total, 8,758 tests were analyzed and 1,643 were positive - a positive share of 18.8 percent. The number of cases has risen sharply over the past month. For example, one month ago, on December 6, there were 545 new cases.

The average seven-day infection rate for vaccinated people is 75.7 per 100,000. For unvaccinated people, it rises to 136.9.

Estonia's 14-day infection rate is 971.42 per 100,000 inhabitants. The seven-day rate is 1.076.

Yesterday, 664 first dose vaccinations were administered and 5,708 in total. So far, 303,711 people have received a booster or additional dose. The share of vaccinated people is 61.5 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

