Kontaveit to face Zhang Shuai in Sydney tournament opening round

Anett Kontaveit is to face Zhang Shuai (China) in round one of the WTA Sydney Tennis Classic in Australia. The tournament starts on Monday and is a warmer for the Australian Open later this month.

Kontaveit saw little short of a transformation in her form in the latter half of last year under coach Dmitry Tursunov, winning nearly all her last 30 encounters, including two WTA tournament wins in Russia and Romania, and ending up ranked seventh in the world, the first Estonian tennis player to break the top 10.

Zhang currently ranks 60th in the world; the pair have met twice before, with the record one apiece in wins – Kontaveit most recently, in 2019.

The Estonian is seeded fourth for the tournament, to be played on the outdoor hard courts of the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Center, behind local hero and world number one Ashleigh Barty, Garbine Muguruza (Spain) – who defeated Kontaveit in the season-ending Guadalajara tournament final last November – and Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic).

Altogether, seven of the top 10 women players worldwide are competing in Sydney, including Ons Jabeur, who Kontaveit replaced at the eleventh hour by booking a spot in the Guadalajara tournament.

The Australian Open at Melbourne Park starts Monday, January 17.

Estonia's other tennis star, veteran player Kaia Kanepi, reached round two of the WTA 250 Summer Set 1 competition, also in Melbourne, earlier in the week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!