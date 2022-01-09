Kristjan Ilves wins ski jump competition at Val di Fiemme

Ilves jumped 105 meters, took 138 points and will be the first out the gate for the cross-country portion. The 10-kilometer race will start at 12.45 p.m.

"I altered my technique since yesterday (Saturday – ed.) and managed two excellent jumps today. It will allow me to head into the cross-country with a cool head. I know that Weber is very strong out there. Hopefully, I will find myself in a good group and we'll see what will happen," Ilves told Eurosport after the competition.

German Terence Weber jumped 100 meters and took 137.2 points for second place in ski jump. Third place went to Austrian Johannes Lamparter (100.5 meters and 134.3 points).

