Kristjan Ilves wins ski jump competition at Val di Fiemme

News
Kristjan Ilves.
Kristjan Ilves. Source: Flawia Krawczyk
News

Estonian nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves has won the ski jump competition at a World Cup event held in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Ilves jumped 105 meters, took 138 points and will be the first out the gate for the cross-country portion. The 10-kilometer race will start at 12.45 p.m.

"I altered my technique since yesterday (Saturday – ed.) and managed two excellent jumps today. It will allow me to head into the cross-country with a cool head. I know that Weber is very strong out there. Hopefully, I will find myself in a good group and we'll see what will happen," Ilves told Eurosport after the competition.

German Terence Weber jumped 100 meters and took 137.2 points for second place in ski jump. Third place went to Austrian Johannes Lamparter (100.5 meters and 134.3 points).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:08

Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

12:00

Kristjan Ilves wins ski jump competition at Val di Fiemme

11:05

Social Democrats and Greens to put together joint climate program

09:07

Police to create conciliation program for neighbors

08:29

Kelly Sildaru second in half-pipe competition at Mammoth Mountain

08.01

Electricity daily price to drop 10 percent between Saturday and Sunday

08.01

National team striker Erik Sorga signs with IFK Göteborg

08.01

Finance minister: US, Estonia can collaborate on crypto currency monitoring

08.01

Kontaveit to face Zhang Shuai in Sydney tournament opening round

08.01

Strong men's biathlon results in Germany bring hope for Beijing Olympics

08.01

Latvia extends Covid state of emergency to end of February

08.01

Health Board: 228 hospitalized patients, 1,648 new cases, 3 deaths

08.01

Covid council: Restrictions could be eased when hospitalizations under 100

08.01

Man in lucky escape in Haapsalu sea ice plunge, vehicle lost

08.01

Foreign minister: NATO reiterates unacceptable nature of Russian demands

07.01

Former minister embezzlement ruling put back to after 2023 general election

07.01

President hits out at clumsiness of government's energy bill support scheme

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

07.01

Study: Tuition fee abolition did not improve higher education accessibility

07.01

Center MP backs down on taxi-driving supplementary job

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07.01

Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

08.01

Finance minister: US, Estonia can collaborate on crypto currency monitoring

08.01

Man in lucky escape in Haapsalu sea ice plunge, vehicle lost

08.01

Health Board: 228 hospitalized patients, 1,648 new cases, 3 deaths

06.01

Tallinn Town Hall Square to turn into magical forest

08.01

Covid council: Restrictions could be eased when hospitalizations under 100

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: