November saw more foreign tourists visiting Estonia

In November last year, the number of foreign tourists increased but there were fewer domestic tourists, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The number is still far below pre-pandemic levels and comparable to 2002.

Estonian accommodation establishments served over 167,000 tourists, which is 42 percent more than in November 2020.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said 66,000 foreign tourists and over 101,000 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in November. Compared to November 2020, there were four times more foreign tourists, although their number was still far below the pre-crisis level.

"The number of foreign tourists in November was comparable to the data for November 2002. The number of domestic tourists fell by 1 percent compared to November 2020 and by 12 percent compared to November 2019," explained Laurmaa.

Compared to November 2020, there was an increase in the number of tourists from European countries and from countries outside of Europe.

The biggest number of tourists came from Finland and Latvia – 14,000 and 13,000, respectively. There were 4,000 tourists from Russia, 3,000 tourists from Germany and nearly 3,000 tourists from Lithuania.

The majority – 73 percent – of the foreign tourists were accommodated in Harju county, followed by Pärnu (11 percent), Tartu (7 percent) and Ida-Viru (3 percent) counties. Foreign tourists spent a total of over 144,000 nights in Estonia.

For 66 percent of domestic tourists, the purpose of their trip was holiday, and 25 percent were on business trips.

The biggest share of domestic tourists (36 percent) were accommodated in Harju county. Thirteen percent of domestic tourists stayed overnight in Pärnu county, 13 percent in Tartu county, 9 percent in Ida-Viru county and 6 percent in Lääne-Viru county. Domestic tourists spent a total of 175,000 nights in accommodation establishments.



