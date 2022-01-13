First Riigikogu spring session sitting ends after 39 minutes

The first sitting of the new Rigiikogu spring session lasted 39 minutes on Thursday leading MPs to question why nothing was put on the agenda.

No items were scheduled for discussion. Social Democratic Party member Heljo Pikhof handed over a bill to create a new public holiday.

Opposition politicians questioned why the agenda of the Riigikogu was empty during the energy crisis. They also complained that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) had not come to discuss the issue.

The coalition held a meeting at the same time to discuss the crisis and potential solutions.

There were 57 MPs present, 44 were absent.

