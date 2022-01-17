Charities see need for permenant soup kitchen in Tallinn

Charities believe a soup kitchen should be opened in Tallinn due to the number of people seeking food aid, which has increased over the course of the pandemic.

On Sunday, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) spoke to volunteers from Christian charities Living Israel and the Open Hope Fund and people receiving food at Tallinn's Central Market about the importance of the service.

Usually, 60 liters of soup is prepared and there is rarely any left. Recently, the queues have been getting longer. Several organizations take it in turns to distribute the soup.

One man who received soup, Oleg, said he had four sons and is unemployed. "Hot soup is best in our wet and cold winter," he told AK.

Liis Borissenko, a member of the board of the Open Hope Fund, said: "People are in trouble and this pain and difficulty is likely growing." She said many churches contribute and it is possible to expand in the future.

The charity foodbank Toidupank said 14,000 people a week seek food aid and this number is not falling.  

The organization has plans to create a permanent kitchen in Tallinn and has been developing the idea for several years. It will allow people on lower incomes to eat cheaply.

"This year we are seeing a growing need for retirees or single parents or students to eat healthy, simple and wholesome food," said Piet Boerefijn, head of Toidupank.

Editor: Helen Wright

