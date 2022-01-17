Gallery: Jõgeva weather station celebrates 100th birthday

The weather station in Jõgeva, which has recorded several records, celebrated its hundredth birthday over the weekend. On January 15 1922, the weather station recorded a temperature of -12 C with winds blowing at 7 m/s and there was a snow layer of 31 centimeters.

On Saturday, a full century later, the temperature in Jõgeva was -1 C, the sun was shining and there was about 10 cm of snow on the ground. ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" called up Viiu Kukk and Helle-Mare Raudsepp, who have worked their entire lives at the weather station.

The two said there were some 20 people working at the station during its peak and agrometeorological observations were also made. "Soil temperatures, plant condition, productivity, crop prospects. Since we were the only agrometeorological station in the country, we studies 7-8 counties, half of Estonia's counties," Hele-Mare Raudsepp said.

"In 2003, automatics came to our weather stations and all stations have been automatized since 2014," said

Environment Agency weather observation chief specialist Ingrid Niklus said automatics were first implemented in Estonian weather stations in 2003 and stations were automatized in 2014.

Today, the Jõgeva weather station registers air temperature, humidity and pressure, precipitation, wind speed and direction, snow thickness, sunshine duration, visibility, atmospheric phenomena and snow water supply. But the station has registered all weather curiosities throughout history.

"Jõgeva can proudly carry the name of 'Cold Capital'. The lowest absolute temperature in Estonian history has been recorded in Jõgeva at -43.5 C, which was measured on January 17 1940. This millennium's lowest temperature has also been measured in Jõgeva - -36.7 C on January 11 2003," Niklus said.

Since there are no employees at the weather station any more, there was no celebration to mark the historic birthday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!