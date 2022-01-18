Prime minister to make one more political statement

After making a political statement in front of the Riigikogu regarding energy price compensation measures on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will also make a political statement on Wednesday, this time speaking about European and Estonian security.

"At that statement, I will also make specific proposals to strengthen Estonian security," Kallas announced. The prime minister will be speaking at the Riigikogu sitting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, government members spoke about the tense security situation in Europe and discussed measures to strengthen Estonia's security. Kallas said the situation in Europe is extraordinarily dangerous.

Military pressure and threats from Russia confirm that Russia wants to change the security architecture of Europe. "The sharply worsened security environment around us makes it necessary for us to act wisely and decisively to ensure Estonia's security," Kallas said.

"It is important to continue strengthening NATO's defense and deterrence in our region. We must also contribute more into our own security as a NATO border nation," the prime minister added.

At her statement to the Riigikogu on Tuesday, Kallas spoke about energy price compensation measures and said the current EU Emissions Trading System or the CO2 quota mechanism is not as good as it can be and it must be improved to make price changes less chaotic.

--

