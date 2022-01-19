Electricity price falls by 11 percent on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the average price of electricity on the Nord Pool Estonia power exchange price area will fall by 10.7 percent to €151.3 per megawatt-hour.

The price was highest in the morning between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at €193.7 and will be lowest between 11 p.m. and midnight at €60.1.

Electricity is 58.6 percent cheaper in Finland on Wednesday, an average of €62.6. The price is the same in Latvia and Lithuania.

--

