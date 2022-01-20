Tänak and Järveoja in action in season-opening Monte Carlo rally

Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja are in Monte Carlo, the traditional opening race of the World Rally Car series. The opening shake-down test took place Thursday morning.

The season sees new hybrid tech made mandatory for the first time, and the Estonians already got a chance to try out the modified Hyundai i20 along with their teammates late on last year.

Tänak missed the season finale in Monza, due to personal issues, and the last time he was in action was in October last year.

While the past two seasons with Hyundai have yielded disappointment at Monte Carlo, Tänak, 34, from Saaremaa, made the podium the preceding three seasons: 2017, 2018 and 2019 – the latter two with Toyota, the team he won the 2019 drivers' title with.

At the time of writing, Tänak and Järveoja had just completed the first shakedown test in the principality, the 2.29-km Test Sainte-Agnes / Peill, finishing seventh overall.

The first stage proper starts just before 9.20 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday and is followed by one more stage before events resume on the Friday morning. As ever with WRC events, race weekend reaches its climax Sunday afternoon.

The race stage timetable is as follows (state name, distance, start time; completed stages in italics):

Thursday:

Test Sainte-Agnes / Peille           2.29 km 10.31
 SS1 Luceram / Lantosque            15.20 km 21.18
 SS2 La Bollene-Vesubie / Moulinet  23.25 km 22.31

Friday:

 SS3 Roure / Beuil 1                18.33 km 10.14
 SS4 Guillaumes / Peone / Valberg 1 13.49 km 11.17
 SS5 Val-de-Chalvagne / Entrevaux 1 17.11 km 12.35
 SS6 Roure / Beuil 2                18.33 km 15.16
 SS7 Guillaumes / Peone / Valberg 2 13.49 km 16.19
 SS8 Val-de-Chalvagne / Entrevaux 2 17.11 km 17.37

Saturday:

 SS9 Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute     16.80 km  9.17
SS10 Saint-Jeannet / Malijai 1      17.04 km 11.08
SS11 Saint-Geniez / Thoard 1        20.79 km 12.16
SS12 Saint-Jeannet / Malijai 2      17.04 km 15.08
SS13 Saint-Geniez / Thoard 2        20.79 km 16.16

Sunday:

SS14 La Penne / Collongues 1        19.37 km  9.45
SS15 Brianconnet / Entrevaux 1      14.26 km 11.08
SS16 La Penne / Collongues 2        19.37 km 11.53
SS17 Brianconnet / Entrevaux 2 (PK) 14.26 km 13.18

The rest of the 2022 WRC calendar, including Tänak's own home rally in July, looks like this:

February 24-27: Rally Sweden.

April 21-24: Rally Croatia .

May 19-22: Rally de Portugal.

June 2-5: Rally Italia Sardegna.

June 23-26: Safari Rally Kenya.

July 14-17: Rally Estonia.

August 4-7: Rally Finland.

August 18-21: VENUE TO BE ANNOUNCED.

September 8-11: Acropolis Rally Greece.

September 29-October 2: Rally New Zealand.

October 20-23: Spain RACC Rally Catalunya de España.

November 10-13: Rally Japan.

Rally Sweden returns after a one-year absence, constituting the obligatory snow race held by Arctic Rally Finland last year, which Tänak won. Rally New Zealand returns after a 12-year absence and cancellation in the coronavirus-blighted 2020 season.

The new regulations for 2022, dubbed "Rally 1", require more standardization of components as well as the installation of a 100Kw e-moter fitted to the standard 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo engines.

The 2022 Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Source: Hyundai Motorsport

While the e-motor can be used, subject to FIA regulations, to provide additional power in-race, it MUST be used on its own when traveling through built-up zones between stages, and while traversing service parks.

Changes have also been made to safety regulations.

As last season, Tänak's teammates at Hyundai are Thierry Neuville (Belgium), Dani Sordo (Spain) and Oliver Sollberg (Sweden), competing against M-Sport Ford WRT and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Tänak finished fifth in the 2021 season, winning one race, the Arctic Rally Finland in February.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

