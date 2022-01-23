Sildaru out after fall during first slopestyle run

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru, after taking the superpipe win and her sixth X-Games gold in Aspen, Colorado on Friday, fell on her first slopestyle run and decided to drop out of the competition.

Sildaru fell on the first rail but seems to be unharmed along with her gear. The skier decided to skip her second run and eventually to drop out of the competition.

Sildaru's coach Mihkel Ustav told Delfi Sport (link in Estonian) after the race that while Kelly hit the ground hard, there seems to be nothing serious, with manager Michael Spencer adding that Kelly decided to call it a day with the Olympics right around the corner.

The slopestyle victory at Aspen went to France's Tess Ledeux, who was followed by Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland) and Megan Oldham (Canada).

Editor: Marcus Turovski

