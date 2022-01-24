Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

As of Monday morning, 321 patients are being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospital and another record number of cases was set.

Of those in hospital, 225 people have a serious case of the virus and 78 percent - 175 patients - are not vaccinated. Estonia has approximately 750 beds available for coronavirus patients. Thirty-one new cases were opened overnight.

In total, 12,035 tests were analyzed and 5,040 were positive - a new record. The last new record was set last week.

The average infection rate for the last seven days for every 100,000 members of the country's vaccinated population is 228.2, while for the unvaccinated population the figure is 375.5.

124 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 1,004 were administered in total. As of this morning, 364,447 individuals had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

Three people died during the last day and three were unvaccinated. They were aged 64,77 and 79. In total, 2,008 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 14-day infection rate is 3212.4 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

