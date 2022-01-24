Gallery: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships ends with gala

The annual Four Continents Figure Skating Championships held in Tallinn closed with a gala performance on Sunday evening.

The event brings together skaters from Asia, America, Oceania and Africa. Medals were awarded for f men's singles, women's singles, pairs, and ice dance.

Estonia ended up hosting the event after the Chinese Skating Association withdrew its offer and the event was held in Europe for the first time.

Earlier this month the figure skating European Championships 2022 were also held in Tallinn.

