Estonia's green transition to be led by environment ministry undersecretary

The undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment has been tasked with leading the implementation of Estonia's green transition and will create a comprehensive action plan.

Undersecretary Kristi Klaas said a clear and well-thought-out plan must be put together which shows how different sectors will contribute.

"We have very good universities, entrepreneurs with a vision for the future and local governments and communities dedicated to the well-being of our people, who can offer us all a cleaner and more successful Estonia. The green transition is a great opportunity for Estonia," she said.

Klaas' plan will agree on key activities, the division of responsibilities and co-operation.

She has worked at the Ministry of the Environment since 2002 and has been undersecretary since November 2018.

--

