Health Board: 298 hospitalized patients, 6,238 new cases, 5 deaths

On Thursday morning, 298 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals and another new record number of cases was set.

Of those in hospital, 192 people have a serious case of the virus and 75 percent - 144 patients - have not been vaccinated. Forty-eight new cases were opened during the last day.

Estonia has approximately 750 beds available for coronavirus patients. On Wednesday, 287 patients were being treated.

During the last day, 13,016 tests were analyzed and 6,238 were positive - a new record. The positive share was 47.9 percent. The last new record - 5,845 - was set yesterday. One month ago, the number of new cases diagnosed was 981.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 294.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 484.8 for non-vaccinated people.

340 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 3,009 were administered in total. As of this morning, 371,855 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

Five people died during the last day and four were unvaccinated. They were aged 34, 78, 74, 82 and 88. In total, 2,023 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 14-day infection rate is 4,010.08 per 100,000 people. Yesterday, it was 3,724.37.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

