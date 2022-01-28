Weather Service warns of blizzards, high winds, slippery roads

Snow and sleet will fall across Estonia on Friday leading to reduced visibility and slippery roads. There will also be blizzards, the Estonian Weather Service has said.

There will be high winds on the islands and west coast with speeds of up to 17-21 m/s and 15 m/s on the mainland.

In the afternoon air temperature will fall below 0°C causing roads to become slippery.

A level one warning has been issued meaning the weather is "potentially dangerous".

Information by region can be viewed on the Weather Service's website.

The level one warning on January 28, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

--

