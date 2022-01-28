Health Board: 292 hospitalized patients, 5,823 new cases, 2 deaths

On Friday morning, 292 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals but, for the first time this week, a new record number of cases was not set.

Of those in hospital, 186 people have a serious case of the virus and 77 percent - 143 patients - have not been vaccinated. Twenty-nine new cases were opened during the last day.

Estonia has approximately 750 beds available for coronavirus patients. On Thursday, 298 patients were being treated.

During the last day, 12,466 tests were analyzed and 5,823 were positive - a new record. The positive share was 46.7 percent. The all-time high record - 6,238 - was set yesterday.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 304.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 506.6 for non-vaccinated people.

295 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 3,275 were administered in total. As of this morning, 374,583 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

Two people died during the last day and both were unvaccinated. They were aged 66 and 80. In total, 2,025 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 14-day infection rate is 4,290.97 per 100,000 people. Yesterday, it was 4,010.08.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

